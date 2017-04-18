To fight Zika, Key West releases bacteria-carrying mosquitoes

In this photo from the Florida Keys Mosquito Control District, research entomologist Catherine Pruszynski releases male mosquitos in Key West, testing a new way to kill mosquitoes that carry Zika and other viruses. In this photo from the Florida Keys Mosquito Control District, research entomologist Catherine Pruszynski releases male mosquitos in Key West, testing a new way to kill mosquitoes that carry Zika and other viruses.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Orlando Sentinel.