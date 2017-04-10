Thursday night, school board members ...

Thursday night, school board members accepted the resignation of Superintendent Dr. Donna Hargens.

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: WAVE-TV Louisville

Thursday night, school board members accepted the resignation of Superintendent Dr. Donna Hargens. Former board members said the current group has a huge job ahead; a consultant will likely be hired, a committee of parents, teachers and administrators and other leaders will be assembled for the vetting process and reports back to them.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVE-TV Louisville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kentucky Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 5 min Strel 162,724
Election 'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10) 4 hr CodeTalker 264,611
live pd in logan county ky Sat gonnagetya 2
News Support surges for smoking ban in tobacco country Apr 14 stateleader 23
Lincoln county jail closing Apr 11 really 1
News Madisonville PD Make Arrest within Hours of Vic... (Feb '11) Apr 11 Insearchof 27
does anyone know Leesha Kline (Oct '15) Apr 10 Bud 2
See all Kentucky Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kentucky Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,805 • Total comments across all topics: 280,362,618

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC