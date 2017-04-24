The Latest: China says Korea situation is at critical point
President Donald Trump's liaison to the black community, the former "Apprentice" star Omarosa Manigault, says African-American activists aren't trying hard enough to work with the new administration. Consumers hoping to consistently find out how many calories are in that burger and fries may have to wait _ again.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WZVN-TV Fort Myers.
Add your comments below
Kentucky Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|4 min
|Pikeville Parent
|163,531
|'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10)
|4 min
|NotSoDivineMsM
|265,441
|Judge won't hear gay adoptions because it's not...
|14 min
|TomInElPaso
|1
|UPike Scholar House project moving forward (Mar '12)
|Thu
|Kylady56
|17
|Versailles, KY: What Do You Do For Fun?
|Thu
|Beautiful_Prince
|1
|Kentucky doctor sentenced in Medicaid fraud case
|Apr 26
|hmmm
|1
|Why Trump's coal promises are doomed
|Apr 25
|Solarman
|1
Find what you want!
Search Kentucky Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC