the Drive: United passenger settles; Cassini survives; Flynn was warned
A Kentucky doctor who was dragged off a United flight after he refused to give up his seat to crew members has reached a settlement with the airline for undisclosed amount. David Dao's legal team announced the settlement Thursday in a brief statement.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Foster's Daily Democrat.
Comments
Add your comments below
Kentucky Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10)
|1 min
|but
|265,350
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|9 min
|TJH
|163,372
|UPike Scholar House project moving forward (Mar '12)
|2 hr
|Kylady56
|17
|Versailles, KY: What Do You Do For Fun?
|11 hr
|Beautiful_Prince
|1
|Kentucky doctor sentenced in Medicaid fraud case
|Wed
|hmmm
|1
|Why Trump's coal promises are doomed
|Tue
|Solarman
|1
|Sawyer in Harlan for work on story (Mar '08)
|Apr 25
|Pine Mtn Poster
|11
Find what you want!
Search Kentucky Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC