TELL Kentucky Survey sets record - 5:30 am updated:

Kentucky educators have set a new record with their response to the 2017 Teaching, Empowering, Leading and Learning Kentucky Survey. More than 41,400 - nearly 91 percent - of school-based certified educators completed it, surpassing the 2015 response rate of 89.3 percent and setting a new national record among states that administer the working conditions survey.
Kentucky Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10)
|3 min
|Just call me Abe 3
|263,925
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|1 hr
|So true
|161,922
|Support surges for smoking ban in tobacco country
|7 hr
|visitor
|17
|USA Forces Are Crushing ISIS
|Apr 4
|Trump Lies
|2
|GOP should primary McConnell.
|Apr 2
|he is risen
|2
|Governor signs Real ID bill into law
|Mar 24
|Truthistheway
|1
|enternet
|Mar 22
|tim
|1
