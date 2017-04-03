TELL Kentucky Survey sets record - 5:30 am updated:

TELL Kentucky Survey sets record - 5:...

Kentucky educators have set a new record with their response to the 2017 Teaching, Empowering, Leading and Learning Kentucky Survey. More than 41,400 - nearly 91 percent - of school-based certified educators completed it, surpassing the 2015 response rate of 89.3 percent and setting a new national record among states that administer the working conditions survey.

