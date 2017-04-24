Teachers of the Year announced -

Read more: Harlan Daily Enterprise

In order to encourage and acknowledge excellence in education in the surrounding area, the Harlan Daily Enterprise conducted our second annual ballot of readers as to who you consider to be the teachers of the year. Betsy Burkhart has been named Teacher of the Year at Harlan High School.

