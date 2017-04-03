Tax plans, tax plans: Which is fairest of them all?
Getting rid of an unbalanced reliance on the income tax and moving to an approach that taxes consumption instead would brand Kentucky a state of producers rather than a commonwealth of punishers. After all, what do personal and corporate income taxes accomplish other than funding government services and programs by punishing - and thus discouraging - individuals from producing and businesses from growing? States moving away from income-tax policies to approaches capturing revenue from purchases of products and services have more vibrant economies than their counterparts, most of which demonstrate only economic mediocrity.
