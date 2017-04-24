Suspect in Transylvania University machete attack identified
A former Transylvania University student entered an on-campus coffee shop Friday morning armed with a machete and a bag full of knives and injured two women in what may have been a politically motivated attack, police said. WLEX-TV, the NBC affiliate in Lexington , reported one of the female victims is a student who was attacked with the machete.
