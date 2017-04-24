Suspect in Transylvania University ma...

Suspect in Transylvania University machete attack identified

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: WMBF

A former Transylvania University student entered an on-campus coffee shop Friday morning armed with a machete and a bag full of knives and injured two women in what may have been a politically motivated attack, police said. WLEX-TV, the NBC affiliate in Lexington , reported one of the female victims is a student who was attacked with the machete.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kentucky Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 1 min Cornfused 163,630
Election 'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10) 1 hr WOW 265,449
News Judge won't hear gay adoptions because it's not... 3 hr Rainbow Referee 5
News UPike Scholar House project moving forward (Mar '12) Thu Kylady56 17
Versailles, KY: What Do You Do For Fun? Thu Beautiful_Prince 1
News Kentucky doctor sentenced in Medicaid fraud case Apr 26 hmmm 1
News Why Trump's coal promises are doomed Apr 25 Solarman 1
See all Kentucky Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kentucky Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,965 • Total comments across all topics: 280,646,789

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC