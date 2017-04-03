Supporters rally against the shutdown...

Supporters rally against the shutdown of Kentucky's last abortion clinic.

11 hrs ago

U.S. District Judge Greg Stivers issued a restraining order Friday that prevents Kentucky officials from revoking the license of the EMW Women's Surgical Center in Louisville. Stivers said in his ruling that the clinic demonstrated its patients "would be immediately and irreparably harmed" without the court's order.

Read more at KRISTV.COM Corpus Christi.

