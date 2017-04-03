Support surges for smoking ban in tobacco country
There are 2 comments on the The Daily News-Record story from 17 hrs ago, titled Support surges for smoking ban in tobacco country. In it, The Daily News-Record reports that:
More than seven in 10 people in one of the nation's largest tobacco-producing states support a statewide smoking ban in most public places. It's the highest level of support ever recorded in polling by the Foundation for a Healthy Kentucky since the group first asked the question in 2011.
#1
Will the anti-smoking advocates go after pot smokers?
#2
Now THATS an idea!!! Why are the cig. smokers always getting picked on, I don't get it.
