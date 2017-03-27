Suit Accusing Trump Of Inciting Rally Violence Gets Green Light From Judge
A Kentucky federal judge has ruled that a startling lawsuit accusing Donald Trump of inciting violence at a campaign rally can proceed. The suit was brought by three protesters who say they were roughed up by three men provoked by Trump.
