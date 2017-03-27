Suit Accusing Trump Of Inciting Rally...

Suit Accusing Trump Of Inciting Rally Violence Gets Green Light From Judge

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Switched

A Kentucky federal judge has ruled that a startling lawsuit accusing Donald Trump of inciting violence at a campaign rally can proceed. The suit was brought by three protesters who say they were roughed up by three men provoked by Trump.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Switched.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kentucky Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election 'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10) 3 min Just call me Abe 3 263,216
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 2 hr Pikeville Parent 161,626
GOP should primary McConnell. 23 hr he is risen 2
News Governor signs Real ID bill into law Mar 24 Truthistheway 1
enternet Mar 22 tim 1
vote no for trump ryne health care plan Mar 21 vote no on thursday 1
fbi got a investgation on trump and ties Mar 20 new news trump 1
See all Kentucky Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kentucky Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Mexico
  4. Final Four
  5. Iran
  1. North Korea
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Climate Change
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,848 • Total comments across all topics: 280,016,084

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC