Seneca Foods acquires all of Kentucky-based Truitt Bros.
Seneca Foods Corp. has acquired the remaining 50 percent stake in Truitt Bros. Inc. The Marion, Wayne County-based Seneca Foods now owns 100 percent of Truitt.
