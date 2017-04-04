Seneca Foods acquires all of Kentucky...

Seneca Foods acquires all of Kentucky-based Truitt Bros.

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: Rochester Business Journal

Seneca Foods Corp. has acquired the remaining 50 percent stake in Truitt Bros. Inc. The Marion, Wayne County-based Seneca Foods now owns 100 percent of Truitt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Rochester Business Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kentucky Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election 'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10) 9 min Just call me Abe 3 263,541
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 2 hr Pikeville Parent 161,814
News Support surges for smoking ban in tobacco country 8 hr visitor 2
USA Forces Are Crushing ISIS 19 hr Trump Lies 2
GOP should primary McConnell. Apr 2 he is risen 2
News Governor signs Real ID bill into law Mar 24 Truthistheway 1
enternet Mar 22 tim 1
See all Kentucky Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kentucky Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. South Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Oakland
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,684 • Total comments across all topics: 280,063,793

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC