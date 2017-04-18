Scat Daddy Colt Paces Record Tattersalls Craven Sale

When Tattersalls dropped the final gavel on its Craven breeze up sale, the Newmarket, England-based auctioneer had completed a two-day sale in which key statistical figures soared to record levels. Tattersalls reported 98 juveniles traded hands for gross receipts of 14,120,000gns , a record that exceeded the previous mark set in 2008 by more than 2 million guineas.

