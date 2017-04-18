Sanders, Perez try to jumpstart Kentucky Democrats

Tanya Torp had enough of the Kentucky Democratic Party when she saw one of the state's politicians, Alison Lundergan Grimes, holding a gun. Grimes, the Democratic secretary of state, was challenging Republican U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell in 2014 when she released a TV ad showing her holding a shotgun at a shooting range in an attempt to combat McConnell's image of her as an out-of-touch liberal politician.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.