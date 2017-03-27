ROBERTS: Can Republicans govern?
U.S. President Donald Trump reacts after Republicans abruptly pulled their health care bill from the House floor in the Oval Office of the White House on March 24 in Washington, D.C. Columnists Cokie and Steven V. Roberts wrote how checks and balances are restricting and restraining the new president. U.S. President Donald Trump reacts after Republicans abruptly pulled their health care bill from the House floor in the Oval Office of the White House on March 24 in Washington, D.C. Columnists Cokie and Steven V. Roberts wrote how checks and balances are restricting and restraining the new president.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times.
Add your comments below
Kentucky Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10)
|5 min
|Trump In Trouble
|263,127
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|20 min
|ChromiuMan
|161,570
|GOP should primary McConnell.
|2 hr
|he is risen
|2
|Governor signs Real ID bill into law
|Mar 24
|Truthistheway
|1
|enternet
|Mar 22
|tim
|1
|vote no for trump ryne health care plan
|Mar 21
|vote no on thursday
|1
|fbi got a investgation on trump and ties
|Mar 20
|new news trump
|1
Find what you want!
Search Kentucky Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC