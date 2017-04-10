Red Flag Warnings Issued For Central, Eastern Kentucky
Many counties in central and eastern Kentucky are under red flag warnings until 8 p.m. Monday night. The Kentucky Forestry Services and local firefighters are discouraging people from doing any burning.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WLEX-TV Lexington.
Comments
Add your comments below
Kentucky Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|10 min
|Happy Lesbo
|162,237
|'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10)
|2 hr
|IND
|264,279
|does anyone know Leesha Kline (Oct '15)
|13 hr
|Bud
|2
|Madisonville PD Make Arrest within Hours of Vic... (Feb '11)
|Sun
|Henry
|25
|fbi got a investgation on trump and ties
|Apr 8
|Trump sudden change
|3
|Trump and GOP pass bill most Americans disagree...
|Apr 8
|GFL
|1
|Support surges for smoking ban in tobacco country
|Apr 7
|Oh FFS
|21
Find what you want!
Search Kentucky Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC