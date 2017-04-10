Public meetings planned for new I-69 bridge Thursday, April 13A new...
Indiana Governor Mike Pence and Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin sign a Memorandum of Agreement to launch the I-69 Ohio River Crossing project. The open houses will include an overview of the project, a discussion of broad alternatives to date and a timeline for construction.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WIKY-FM Evansville.
Comments
Add your comments below
Kentucky Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10)
|52 min
|Denny CranesPlace
|264,524
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|2 hr
|Saint Jesse
|162,594
|Support surges for smoking ban in tobacco country
|20 hr
|stateleader
|23
|Lincoln county jail closing
|Apr 11
|really
|1
|Madisonville PD Make Arrest within Hours of Vic... (Feb '11)
|Apr 11
|Insearchof
|27
|does anyone know Leesha Kline (Oct '15)
|Apr 10
|Bud
|2
|fbi got a investgation on trump and ties
|Apr 8
|Trump sudden change
|3
Find what you want!
Search Kentucky Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC