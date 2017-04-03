Prosecutor in Russell murder case app...

Prosecutor in Russell murder case appointed 38th Circuit Judge

Cadiz Record

Gov. Matt Bevin Friday appointed Timothy Ray "Tim" Coleman, of Morgantown, as Circuit Judge for the 38th Judicial Circuit, Division 1 of Kentucky - representing Butler, Edmonson, Hancock and Ohio counties. Coleman has served as Commonwealth's Attorney for the 38th Judicial District for the past 16 years.

