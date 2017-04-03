Prosecutor in Russell murder case appointed 38th Circuit Judge
Gov. Matt Bevin Friday appointed Timothy Ray "Tim" Coleman, of Morgantown, as Circuit Judge for the 38th Judicial Circuit, Division 1 of Kentucky - representing Butler, Edmonson, Hancock and Ohio counties. Coleman has served as Commonwealth's Attorney for the 38th Judicial District for the past 16 years.
