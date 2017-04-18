Pricey Filly Top OBS Pinhook Prospects

Now, the chestnut miss bought by White Swan Stables as a yearling from the Taylor Made Sales Agency is the top-priced previously purchased individual remaining in the catalog for the Ocala Breeders' Sales spring 2-year-olds in training sale. The auction takes place April 25-28 in Ocala, Fla., with sessions beginning at 10:30 a.m. EDT daily.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Blood Horse.