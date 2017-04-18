Pricey Filly Top OBS Pinhook Prospects
Now, the chestnut miss bought by White Swan Stables as a yearling from the Taylor Made Sales Agency is the top-priced previously purchased individual remaining in the catalog for the Ocala Breeders' Sales spring 2-year-olds in training sale. The auction takes place April 25-28 in Ocala, Fla., with sessions beginning at 10:30 a.m. EDT daily.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Blood Horse.
Add your comments below
Kentucky Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|18 min
|Cornfused
|163,257
|'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10)
|23 min
|haha
|265,020
|live pd in logan county ky
|Apr 15
|gonnagetya
|2
|Support surges for smoking ban in tobacco country
|Apr 14
|stateleader
|23
|Lincoln county jail closing
|Apr 11
|really
|1
|Madisonville PD Make Arrest within Hours of Vic... (Feb '11)
|Apr 11
|Insearchof
|27
|does anyone know Leesha Kline (Oct '15)
|Apr 10
|Bud
|2
Find what you want!
Search Kentucky Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC