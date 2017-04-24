Police investigating death of Kentucky inmate
A statement from Department of Corrections spokeswoman Lisa Lamb says the inmate was being held in restrictive custody for fighting on Tuesday when he "began self-harm actions" and staff tried to stop him. Kentucky State Police said in a statement that they were called to the prison in western Kentucky on a report of an inmate not breathing.
