Police investigating death of Kentuck...

Police investigating death of Kentucky inmate

Next Story Prev Story
12 min ago Read more: WXIX-TV Cincinnati

A statement from Department of Corrections spokeswoman Lisa Lamb says the inmate was being held in restrictive custody for fighting on Tuesday when he "began self-harm actions" and staff tried to stop him. Kentucky State Police said in a statement that they were called to the prison in western Kentucky on a report of an inmate not breathing.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WXIX-TV Cincinnati.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kentucky Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 2 min President DonJ Trump 163,418
Election 'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10) 3 min Limbertwig 265,228
News Kentucky doctor sentenced in Medicaid fraud case 1 hr hmmm 1
News Why Trump's coal promises are doomed 10 hr Solarman 1
News Sawyer in Harlan for work on story (Mar '08) Tue Pine Mtn Poster 11
News UPike Scholar House project moving forward (Mar '12) Tue watching 16
live pd in logan county ky Apr 15 gonnagetya 2
See all Kentucky Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kentucky Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,795 • Total comments across all topics: 280,572,692

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC