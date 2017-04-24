Passenger who was dragged off jetline...

Passenger who was dragged off jetliner settles with United

17 hrs ago Read more: KFBB

The passenger who was dragged off a flight after refusing to give up his seat settled with United for an undisclosed sum Thursday in an apparent attempt by the airline to put the fiasco behind it as quickly as possible. David Dao's legal team said the agreement includes a provision that the amount will remain confidential.

