Now is the time for a woman or minori...

Now is the time for a woman or minority to lead the Speed Art Museum

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: LEO Weekly

Nationally, that's not happening right now . But locally, there is an opportunity for a female - or a minority or both - to be selected for one of the most prominent art positions in the state: director of the Speed Art Museum, the largest art museum in Kentucky.

Start the conversation, or Read more at LEO Weekly.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kentucky Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election 'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10) 2 min Denny CranesPlace 264,416
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 30 min Strel 162,532
Lincoln county jail closing Tue really 1
News Madisonville PD Make Arrest within Hours of Vic... (Feb '11) Tue Insearchof 27
does anyone know Leesha Kline (Oct '15) Apr 10 Bud 2
fbi got a investgation on trump and ties Apr 8 Trump sudden change 3
Trump and GOP pass bill most Americans disagree... Apr 8 GFL 1
See all Kentucky Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kentucky Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Ferguson
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,779 • Total comments across all topics: 280,265,415

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC