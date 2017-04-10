Methodist Hospital announces more tha...

Methodist Hospital announces more than 60 positions to be cut from 'restructuring'

Methodist Hospital in Henderson announced 61 management and staff positions will be cut in a "restructuring to focus more effectively on its core services." The hospital will also postpone the expansion of the Emergency Room at Methodist Hospital in Union County.

