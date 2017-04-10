Methodist Hospital announces more than 60 positions to be cut from 'restructuring'
Methodist Hospital in Henderson announced 61 management and staff positions will be cut in a "restructuring to focus more effectively on its core services." The hospital will also postpone the expansion of the Emergency Room at Methodist Hospital in Union County.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVE-TV Louisville.
Comments
Add your comments below
Kentucky Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10)
|7 min
|Jay
|264,389
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|30 min
|4chan C1rcu1s74
|162,512
|Lincoln county jail closing
|20 hr
|really
|1
|Madisonville PD Make Arrest within Hours of Vic... (Feb '11)
|Tue
|Insearchof
|27
|does anyone know Leesha Kline (Oct '15)
|Apr 10
|Bud
|2
|fbi got a investgation on trump and ties
|Apr 8
|Trump sudden change
|3
|Trump and GOP pass bill most Americans disagree...
|Apr 8
|GFL
|1
Find what you want!
Search Kentucky Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC