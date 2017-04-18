Meet the Prospect: Reuben Foster
How he fits : He brings immediate toughness and playmaking ability to the linebacker position. When Foster hits a ball carrier, said ball carrier tends not to forget it.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Detroit Lions.
Comments
Add your comments below
Kentucky Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|5 min
|Pikeville Parent
|163,206
|'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10)
|33 min
|Just call me Abe 3
|264,975
|live pd in logan county ky
|Apr 15
|gonnagetya
|2
|Support surges for smoking ban in tobacco country
|Apr 14
|stateleader
|23
|Lincoln county jail closing
|Apr 11
|really
|1
|Madisonville PD Make Arrest within Hours of Vic... (Feb '11)
|Apr 11
|Insearchof
|27
|does anyone know Leesha Kline (Oct '15)
|Apr 10
|Bud
|2
Find what you want!
Search Kentucky Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC