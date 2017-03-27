Manatt on Medicaid: Monthly Expansion...

Manatt on Medicaid: Monthly Expansion Recap, March 2017 #2

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: JD Supra

Governor Asa Hutchinson released a proposal to amend the State's Medicaid expansion waiver by lowering income eligibility for the expansion population from 138% of FPL to 100% of FPL, instituting work requirements, and modifying the State's employer-sponsored insurance premium assistance program to target expansion adults with incomes between 75% and 100% of FPL who work for small employers. The State plans to post the waiver amendment for public comment by April 15 and submit the amendment for CMS review by June 1, 2017 with a request that the new requirements go into effect on January 1, 2018.

Start the conversation, or Read more at JD Supra.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kentucky Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 20 min changing 161,561
Election 'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10) 1 hr Limbertwig 263,144
News Governor signs Real ID bill into law Mar 24 Truthistheway 1
enternet Mar 22 tim 1
vote no for trump ryne health care plan Mar 21 vote no on thursday 1
fbi got a investgation on trump and ties Mar 20 new news trump 1
wake up democrats you need input in healthcare Mar 19 good dem presiden... 1
See all Kentucky Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kentucky Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Syria
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Death Penalty
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,729 • Total comments across all topics: 279,988,321

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC