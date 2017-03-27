Manatt on Medicaid: Monthly Expansion Recap, March 2017 #2

Governor Asa Hutchinson released a proposal to amend the State's Medicaid expansion waiver by lowering income eligibility for the expansion population from 138% of FPL to 100% of FPL, instituting work requirements, and modifying the State's employer-sponsored insurance premium assistance program to target expansion adults with incomes between 75% and 100% of FPL who work for small employers. The State plans to post the waiver amendment for public comment by April 15 and submit the amendment for CMS review by June 1, 2017 with a request that the new requirements go into effect on January 1, 2018.

Start the conversation, or Read more at JD Supra.