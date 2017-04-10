Man removed from jet is Kentucky doct...

Man removed from jet is Kentucky doctor with criminal record

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: KOLD-TV Tucson

By CARYN ROUSSEAU and DON BABWIN Associated Press CHICAGO - The man dragged from a full United Express flight by airport security officers in Chicago is a Kentucky physician who was convicted more than a decade ago of felony charges involving his prescribing of drugs. But David Dao's unflattering history quickly became the focus of attention, even though there's no indication that his past influenced how he was treated or that the airline or airport police were aware of his background.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KOLD-TV Tucson.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kentucky Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 3 min Betty 162,449
Election 'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10) 4 min Richard Nixon Trump 264,328
News Madisonville PD Make Arrest within Hours of Vic... (Feb '11) 5 hr Insearchof 27
does anyone know Leesha Kline (Oct '15) Mon Bud 2
fbi got a investgation on trump and ties Apr 8 Trump sudden change 3
Trump and GOP pass bill most Americans disagree... Apr 8 GFL 1
News Support surges for smoking ban in tobacco country Apr 7 Oh FFS 21
See all Kentucky Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kentucky Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iraq
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Iran
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,227 • Total comments across all topics: 280,225,138

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC