Man removed from jet is Kentucky doctor with criminal record
Video of a man being dragged out of his seat on a United Airlines flight has sparked social media uproar. The airline insisted the flight was over-booked and that it had no choice but to contact authorities when the man refused to leave.
Kentucky Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|34 min
|Strel
|162,480
|'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10)
|46 min
|Limbertwig
|264,371
|Lincoln county jail closing
|12 hr
|really
|1
|Madisonville PD Make Arrest within Hours of Vic... (Feb '11)
|20 hr
|Insearchof
|27
|does anyone know Leesha Kline (Oct '15)
|Mon
|Bud
|2
|fbi got a investgation on trump and ties
|Apr 8
|Trump sudden change
|3
|Trump and GOP pass bill most Americans disagree...
|Apr 8
|GFL
|1
