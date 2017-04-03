Man known as Godfather of Grass back ...

Man known as Godfather of Grass back in US; pot charges loom

Read more: WBEN-AM Buffalo

A legendary outlaw known as the Godfather of Grass who disappeared almost a decade ago while federal agents were closing in on him was deported from Canada on Wednesday and was being held in a Vermont prison pending his return to Kentucky to face marijuana charges. John Robert "Johnny" Boone was turned over to U.S. authorities by Canadian officials at the Highgate Springs port of entry.

