Lord Simba Runs Away With Los Angeles
"Anytime you win a maiden race by that much here, you know you have something special." Lord Simba completed the six-furlong test in 1:08.74 under jockey Martin Garcia after Kentuckian set fractions of :21.86 and :44.73 through a half-mile.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Blood Horse.
Comments
Add your comments below
Kentucky Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10)
|3 min
|AMERICAN SUNSHINE
|264,552
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|32 min
|Pikeville Parent
|162,619
|Support surges for smoking ban in tobacco country
|Fri
|stateleader
|23
|Lincoln county jail closing
|Apr 11
|really
|1
|Madisonville PD Make Arrest within Hours of Vic... (Feb '11)
|Apr 11
|Insearchof
|27
|does anyone know Leesha Kline (Oct '15)
|Apr 10
|Bud
|2
|fbi got a investgation on trump and ties
|Apr 8
|Trump sudden change
|3
Find what you want!
Search Kentucky Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC