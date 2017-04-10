Lord Simba Runs Away With Los Angeles

Lord Simba Runs Away With Los Angeles

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Blood Horse

"Anytime you win a maiden race by that much here, you know you have something special." Lord Simba completed the six-furlong test in 1:08.74 under jockey Martin Garcia after Kentuckian set fractions of :21.86 and :44.73 through a half-mile.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Blood Horse.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kentucky Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election 'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10) 3 min AMERICAN SUNSHINE 264,552
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 32 min Pikeville Parent 162,619
News Support surges for smoking ban in tobacco country Fri stateleader 23
Lincoln county jail closing Apr 11 really 1
News Madisonville PD Make Arrest within Hours of Vic... (Feb '11) Apr 11 Insearchof 27
does anyone know Leesha Kline (Oct '15) Apr 10 Bud 2
fbi got a investgation on trump and ties Apr 8 Trump sudden change 3
See all Kentucky Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kentucky Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Tornado
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,223 • Total comments across all topics: 280,319,161

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC