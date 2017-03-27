Lawmakers OK $15 million for mystery jobs project -
Kentucky's Republican governor dangled a mystery jobs project in front of state lawmakers in the final hours of the legislative session, coaxing them into letting him borrow up to $15 million he said he needs to land a deal that would create up to 500 jobs with average salaries of $75,000 per year. The request came on the final day of the legislative session as lawmakers rushed to finish work on a number of bills Thursday that would limit the supply of prescription painkillers and ease the nepotism restrictions for local school boards.
