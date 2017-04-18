Ky.a s House Speaker appoints adoption task force -
A bipartisan group of state lawmakers will meet over the summer to craft legislation aimed at overhauling the state's adoption and foster care system. Republican House Speaker Jeff Hoover appointed the committee on Wednesday.
