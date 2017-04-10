KSP Post 10 conducting safety traffic...

KSP Post 10 conducting safety traffic checkpoints - 3:29 pm updated:

Kentucky State Police Post 10 will be conducting safety traffic checkpoints in the Post 10 coverage area of Harlan, Bell and Knox counties. Troopers will be checking for impaired drivers, children that are not properly restrained in child safety seats and to inform the public about the use of seat belts.

