KSP arrest 1 woman for shoplifting at a truck stop
The Kentucky State Police Post 2 arrested one woman in connection with a shoplifting incident that happened Monday March, 20 at the Pilot Truck Stop on Free Henry Ford Road. She has been arrested and charged with theft by unlawful taking under $500.
