Kentuckya s unemployment rate remains at 5 percent -
Kentucky's seasonally adjusted preliminary March unemployment rate remained unchanged from February at 5 percent, according to the Office of Employment and Training , an agency of the Kentucky Education and Workforce Development Cabinet. The preliminary March 2017 jobless rate was 0.1 percentage points lower than the 5.1 percent rate recorded for the state in March 2016.
