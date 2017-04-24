Kentuckya s unemployment rate remains...

Kentuckya s unemployment rate remains at 5 percent -

Read more: News Democrat

Kentucky's seasonally adjusted preliminary March unemployment rate remained unchanged from February at 5 percent, according to the Office of Employment and Training , an agency of the Kentucky Education and Workforce Development Cabinet. The preliminary March 2017 jobless rate was 0.1 percentage points lower than the 5.1 percent rate recorded for the state in March 2016.

