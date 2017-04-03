Kentucky Symphony to perform the firs...

Kentucky Symphony to perform the first screening of restored film - Amadeus' in the Midwest

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Cincinnati CityBeat

The orchestra will play the movie's music onstage during a high-definition screening of the movie at Northern Kentucky University's Greaves Concert Hall. n Saturday, Greaves Concert Hall at Northern Kentucky University will play home to a live orchestra screening of the Academy Award-winning film .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cincinnati CityBeat.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kentucky Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 33 min Aztlan rising 161,883
Election 'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10) 1 hr Just call me Abe 3 263,648
News Support surges for smoking ban in tobacco country 21 hr CodeTalker 5
USA Forces Are Crushing ISIS Tue Trump Lies 2
GOP should primary McConnell. Apr 2 he is risen 2
News Governor signs Real ID bill into law Mar 24 Truthistheway 1
enternet Mar 22 tim 1
See all Kentucky Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kentucky Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Pakistan
  3. Iraq
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,028 • Total comments across all topics: 280,088,801

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC