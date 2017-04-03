Kentucky State Police arrest man for allegedly sharing child porn images online
According to a news release, the KSP Electronic Crime Branch arrested 52-year-old Philip Mann on charges related to possession of matter portraying a sex performance by a minor. Mann was arrested after an investigation by the undercover Internet Crimes Against Children.
