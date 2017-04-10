Kentucky reaches settlement in radioactive waste dumping
Kentucky officials have reached a $168,000 settlement with one of the companies accused of being involved in the dumping of radioactive waste in an Appalachian landfill. The Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services said Friday it reached the settlement with Fairmont Brine Processing, which operates a wastewater treatment facility in West Virginia.
