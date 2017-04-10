Kentucky reaches settlement in radioa...

Kentucky reaches settlement in radioactive waste dumping

Next Story Prev Story
10 min ago Read more: WLEX-TV Lexington

Kentucky officials have reached a $168,000 settlement with one of the companies accused of being involved in the dumping of radioactive waste in an Appalachian landfill. The Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services said Friday it reached the settlement with Fairmont Brine Processing, which operates a wastewater treatment facility in West Virginia.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WLEX-TV Lexington.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kentucky Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 9 min George_Jeffersen 162,573
Election 'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10) 1 hr Mad man rallies 264,453
Lincoln county jail closing Tue really 1
News Madisonville PD Make Arrest within Hours of Vic... (Feb '11) Apr 11 Insearchof 27
does anyone know Leesha Kline (Oct '15) Apr 10 Bud 2
fbi got a investgation on trump and ties Apr 8 Trump sudden change 3
Trump and GOP pass bill most Americans disagree... Apr 8 GFL 1
See all Kentucky Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kentucky Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tornado
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Ferguson
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,200 • Total comments across all topics: 280,287,841

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC