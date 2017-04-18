Kentucky Power Kentucky Power hands out 5,000 free trees on Earth Day
Kentucky Power on Saturday gave away 5,000 low-growth tree saplings to customers in celebration of Earth Day and Arbor Day. "Low-growth trees are great for use in landscaping around homes," said Dusty Roll, region forestry supervisor for Kentucky Power.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Electric Energy Online.
Comments
Add your comments below
Kentucky Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10)
|34 min
|Limbertwig
|265,072
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|54 min
|George Justapose
|163,323
|Sawyer in Harlan for work on story (Mar '08)
|4 hr
|Carl Childers
|10
|live pd in logan county ky
|Apr 15
|gonnagetya
|2
|Support surges for smoking ban in tobacco country
|Apr 14
|stateleader
|23
|Lincoln county jail closing
|Apr 11
|really
|1
|Madisonville PD Make Arrest within Hours of Vic... (Feb '11)
|Apr 11
|Insearchof
|27
Find what you want!
Search Kentucky Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC