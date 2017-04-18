Kentucky officials speed up release of paroled prisoners
Kentucky officials say they will release 570 paroled inmates faster in an effort to ease overcrowding at state and local correction facilities. The Department of Corrections announced the emergency regulation in a news release on Wednesday.
