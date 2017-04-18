Kentucky musician Ben Sollee gathers musicians to help bring freedom to Tibet
Kentucky musician Ben Sollee is one of several local musicians hoping to bring awareness to the situation in Tibet by raising money for Louisville's Tibetan Buddhist Center. See Ben and more perform on Sunday, April 23, 2017 starting at 7:00 PM.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WHAS11.
Comments
Add your comments below
Kentucky Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|2 min
|Pikeville Parent
|163,149
|'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10)
|3 min
|Limbertwig
|264,875
|live pd in logan county ky
|Apr 15
|gonnagetya
|2
|Support surges for smoking ban in tobacco country
|Apr 14
|stateleader
|23
|Lincoln county jail closing
|Apr 11
|really
|1
|Madisonville PD Make Arrest within Hours of Vic... (Feb '11)
|Apr 11
|Insearchof
|27
|does anyone know Leesha Kline (Oct '15)
|Apr 10
|Bud
|2
Find what you want!
Search Kentucky Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC