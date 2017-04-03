Kentucky Mom Celebrates 30 years of life thanks to Organ Donation
Kathy Anderson's heart was severely damaged by medicine she was prescribed while pregnant with twin girls. The damage wasn't evident until after her daughters were born.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bbech tree news.
Comments
Add your comments below
Kentucky Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10)
|31 min
|Just call me Abe 3
|264,213
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|2 hr
|Pikeville Parent
|162,098
|Madisonville PD Make Arrest within Hours of Vic... (Feb '11)
|14 hr
|Henry
|25
|fbi got a investgation on trump and ties
|Sat
|Trump sudden change
|3
|Trump and GOP pass bill most Americans disagree...
|Sat
|GFL
|1
|Support surges for smoking ban in tobacco country
|Apr 7
|Oh FFS
|21
|USA Forces Are Crushing ISIS
|Apr 4
|Trump Lies
|2
Find what you want!
Search Kentucky Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC