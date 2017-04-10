Kentucky likely to have small budget deficit, officials say
Tax receipts for March fell 11.4 percent compared with last year, and tax collections are down 3.2 percent for the last three months. Collections would have to increase an additional 6.6 percent over the next three months in order for Kentucky to meet its revenue estimate.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Advance.
Comments
Add your comments below
Kentucky Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10)
|13 min
|Julia
|264,255
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|14 min
|Strel
|162,170
|does anyone know Leesha Kline (Oct '15)
|2 hr
|Bud
|2
|Madisonville PD Make Arrest within Hours of Vic... (Feb '11)
|Sun
|Henry
|25
|fbi got a investgation on trump and ties
|Sat
|Trump sudden change
|3
|Trump and GOP pass bill most Americans disagree...
|Sat
|GFL
|1
|Support surges for smoking ban in tobacco country
|Apr 7
|Oh FFS
|21
Find what you want!
Search Kentucky Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC