Kentucky individual income tax filing deadline is April 18

8 hrs ago Read more: West Kentucky News

Kentucky Press News Service FRANKFORT - For taxpayers who have not filed their 2016 individual income taxes, there is a little more time to file this year. The filing deadline to submit 2016 tax returns is Tuesday, April 18 rather than the traditional April 15 date.

