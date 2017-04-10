Kentucky individual income tax filing deadline is April 18
Kentucky Press News Service FRANKFORT - For taxpayers who have not filed their 2016 individual income taxes, there is a little more time to file this year. The filing deadline to submit 2016 tax returns is Tuesday, April 18 rather than the traditional April 15 date.
