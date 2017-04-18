Kentucky Historical Society holds Lis...

Kentucky Historical Society holds Listening Tour stop at Big Sandya s Prestonsburg campus -

The Kentucky Historical Society held a listening session to commemorate the state's 225th anniversary on Monday in the Gearheart Auditorium on the Prestonsburg campus of Big Sandy Community and Technical College. The session was facilitated by Dr. Stephanie Lang, associate editor of the Register of the Kentucky Historical Society.

