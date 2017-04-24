Kentucky Education Commissioner to host Town Hall Meeting
Kentucky Education Commissioner Stephen Pruitt is hosting a Town Hall Meeting to gather feedback from Kentuckians on a new accountability system that's been in the works for the past year. "This system goes beyond compliance, focuses on students and truly reflects Kentucky's values," Pruitt said.
