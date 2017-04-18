Kentucky Democrats hire Sanders' alum as party director
The Kentucky Democratic Party has hired a former team leader of Bernie Sanders presidential campaign as its new executive director. The party announced Mary Nishimuta of Frankfort as the new executive director on Friday.
