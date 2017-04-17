Kentucky county proposes rehab center...

Kentucky county proposes rehab center instead of new jail

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: NewsOK.com

The Madison County Detention Center in central Kentucky is designed to hold 184 people. Today, it has 400, with roughly 80 percent of its inmates awaiting trial on a drug-related offense.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kentucky Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 3 min George_Jefferson 162,759
Election 'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10) 1 hr Jay 264,642
live pd in logan county ky Sat gonnagetya 2
News Support surges for smoking ban in tobacco country Apr 14 stateleader 23
Lincoln county jail closing Apr 11 really 1
News Madisonville PD Make Arrest within Hours of Vic... (Feb '11) Apr 11 Insearchof 27
does anyone know Leesha Kline (Oct '15) Apr 10 Bud 2
See all Kentucky Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kentucky Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,770 • Total comments across all topics: 280,370,163

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC