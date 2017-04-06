Kentucky Coal Mining Museum in Harlan County switches to solar power
Housed in a former commissary building and tucked into the hollers of Harlan County - the heart of Kentucky mining country - is a museum dedicated to all aspects of extracting coal from the state's mountains. Mining equipment decorates its walls, while a two-ton block of coal at the front door greets visitors.
