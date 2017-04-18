Kentucky coal company joins with renewable energy giant to plan Pikeville solar farm
A coal company and a renewable energy developer are working together in what they say is an attempt to bring the first large-scale solar farm to Appalachia, according to a news release. The Berkeley Energy Group, a Pikeville-based coal company, and EDF Renewable Energy, a renewable energy company based in San Diego, are planning to create a 50 to 100 megawatt solar farm in the Pikeville area.
