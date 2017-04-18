Kentucky coal company joins with rene...

Kentucky coal company joins with renewable energy giant to plan Pikeville solar farm

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: WDRB-TV Louisville

A coal company and a renewable energy developer are working together in what they say is an attempt to bring the first large-scale solar farm to Appalachia, according to a news release. The Berkeley Energy Group, a Pikeville-based coal company, and EDF Renewable Energy, a renewable energy company based in San Diego, are planning to create a 50 to 100 megawatt solar farm in the Pikeville area.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WDRB-TV Louisville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kentucky Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election 'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10) 23 min Pete 264,718
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 45 min Betty 162,872
live pd in logan county ky Apr 15 gonnagetya 2
News Support surges for smoking ban in tobacco country Apr 14 stateleader 23
Lincoln county jail closing Apr 11 really 1
News Madisonville PD Make Arrest within Hours of Vic... (Feb '11) Apr 11 Insearchof 27
does anyone know Leesha Kline (Oct '15) Apr 10 Bud 2
See all Kentucky Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kentucky Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mitt Romney
  4. Climate Change
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,597 • Total comments across all topics: 280,393,865

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC