Kentucky Announces Schedule Change fo...

Kentucky Announces Schedule Change for Series with LSU

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: WLEX-TV Lexington

Kentucky will now face the Tigers in a doubleheader on Friday, beginning at 2 p.m. The second game of the twin bill will start one hour after the first ends. UK will wrap up the series on Sunday, April 23 at 1 p.m. Tickets for Saturday's contest may be used for Friday's doubleheader and can be exchanged for a future date as well.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WLEX-TV Lexington.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kentucky Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election 'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10) 19 min Zippity 264,858
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 44 min I know 163,138
live pd in logan county ky Apr 15 gonnagetya 2
News Support surges for smoking ban in tobacco country Apr 14 stateleader 23
Lincoln county jail closing Apr 11 really 1
News Madisonville PD Make Arrest within Hours of Vic... (Feb '11) Apr 11 Insearchof 27
does anyone know Leesha Kline (Oct '15) Apr 10 Bud 2
See all Kentucky Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kentucky Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,132 • Total comments across all topics: 280,456,570

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC