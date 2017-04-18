Kentucky Announces Schedule Change for Series with LSU
Kentucky will now face the Tigers in a doubleheader on Friday, beginning at 2 p.m. The second game of the twin bill will start one hour after the first ends. UK will wrap up the series on Sunday, April 23 at 1 p.m. Tickets for Saturday's contest may be used for Friday's doubleheader and can be exchanged for a future date as well.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WLEX-TV Lexington.
Add your comments below
Kentucky Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10)
|19 min
|Zippity
|264,858
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|44 min
|I know
|163,138
|live pd in logan county ky
|Apr 15
|gonnagetya
|2
|Support surges for smoking ban in tobacco country
|Apr 14
|stateleader
|23
|Lincoln county jail closing
|Apr 11
|really
|1
|Madisonville PD Make Arrest within Hours of Vic... (Feb '11)
|Apr 11
|Insearchof
|27
|does anyone know Leesha Kline (Oct '15)
|Apr 10
|Bud
|2
Find what you want!
Search Kentucky Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC